MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

