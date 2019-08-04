Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 66,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.