Moelis & Co’s (MC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Moelis & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Moelis & Co stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 658,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,017,524.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,438.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 58,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

