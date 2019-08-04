Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 746,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

