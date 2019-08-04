Mixin (XIN) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Mixin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $102.40 million and $780,223.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $225.06 or 0.02063290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000271 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

