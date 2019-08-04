Miton Group (LON:MGR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.59

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and traded as low as $49.53. Miton Group shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 81,882 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Miton Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Miton Group from GBX 73 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Miton Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.63.

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.