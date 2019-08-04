Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 6.1%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.91 and last traded at $98.08, approximately 774,676 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 694,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $71,268,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $376,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014 over the last ninety days. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $154,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

