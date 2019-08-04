Minereum Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 209.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 164.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $52,919.00 and $1,064.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00250924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.01371104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022723 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,515,213 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

