Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MTX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 319,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

