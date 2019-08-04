Min H. Kao Sells 842,410 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,453,850.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Garmin by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Garmin by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

