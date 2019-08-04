Min H. Kao Sells 842,410 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,453,850.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Garmin by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Garmin by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
