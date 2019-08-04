Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MTP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 117,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.75. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.