Michael O’Connell Sells 9,772 Shares of MS International plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS International plc (LON:MSI) insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,772 shares of MS International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £20,228.04 ($26,431.52).

MSI opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. MS International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 177.29 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.90 ($2.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.78.

Get MS International alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from MS International’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. MS International’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.