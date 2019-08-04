MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.67.

MGPI stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 359,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,195. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $930.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

