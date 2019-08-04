MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

