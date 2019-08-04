Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 96.14%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $42.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $717.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $818.91. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,650,928 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.