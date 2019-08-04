Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00008070 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98. Metronome has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $60,575.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.01372785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00109103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,136,233 coins and its circulating supply is 9,374,109 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

