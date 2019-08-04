Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Metlife makes up about 1.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $47.29. 9,084,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,191. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.