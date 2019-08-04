Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Methanex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.81.

MEOH stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. 474,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. Methanex has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Methanex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 62.8% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

