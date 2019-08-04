Metalstech Ltd (ASX:MTC) Insider Acquires A$773,155.00 in Stock

Metalstech Ltd (ASX:MTC) insider Gino D’Anna purchased 773,155 shares of Metalstech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$773,155.00 ($548,336.88).
MTC stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Metalstech Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.11 ($0.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.02.
Metalstech Company Profile
See Also: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Metalstech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalstech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.