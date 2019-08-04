Metalstech Ltd (ASX:MTC) Insider Acquires A$773,155.00 in Stock

Metalstech Ltd (ASX:MTC) insider Gino D’Anna purchased 773,155 shares of Metalstech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$773,155.00 ($548,336.88).

MTC stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Metalstech Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.11 ($0.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.02.

Metalstech Company Profile

MetalsTech Limited explores for and develops lithium and cobalt deposits in Canada. Its flagship property is the Cancet lithium project located approximately 185 km east of La Grande and bisected by the Trans Taiga Highway with high voltage power near the project. The company's portfolio comprises nine lithium projects located in Quebec, which include 898 mining claims covering an area of approximately 47,274 hectares.

