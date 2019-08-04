Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) Posts Earnings Results

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.50 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

MERL stock opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.89) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Merlin Entertainments has a 12 month low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 455.05 ($5.95).

A number of research firms recently commented on MERL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Merlin Entertainments to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Merlin Entertainments to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merlin Entertainments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 406.27 ($5.31).

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

