Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 691,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $806.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

