MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on MeiraGTx from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $887.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 50,220.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

