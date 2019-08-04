MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. MEDNAX updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.96 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.88 to $0.96 EPS.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $48.77.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MD. Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,301,000 after buying an additional 381,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $34,138,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.