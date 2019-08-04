MediShares Price Down 4.4% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $109,429.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

