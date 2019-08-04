Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.51 million.Medifast also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE MED traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,680. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.63% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $122,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,980.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

