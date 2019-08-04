Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDSO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDSO. William Blair cut Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.