McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its target price upped by Sidoti from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. 82,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $61,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $323,454.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 309,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.