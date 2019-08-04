Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tuanche (NYSE:TC)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

“We project 2Q19 revenue of $34.3M, +30% y/y, gross margin of 72%, and non- GAAP EPS of $0.01. We are the only analyst covering the stock. Growth should come from expanded auctions and marketing to support auto sales in China. We project annual revenue growth of ~30% for each of the next three years with non-GAAP EPS and EBITDA expanding to $0.31 and ~$24M by 2021. We maintain our Buy rating and $13 price target, which is supported by our DCF analysis and equates to an EV/revenue multiple of ~5x our 2020 revenue estimate.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Tuanche alerts:

Shares of TC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 2,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Tuanche has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter.

About Tuanche

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tuanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuanche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.