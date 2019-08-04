Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,144. The company has a market capitalization of $411.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 191,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.