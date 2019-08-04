Matchpool Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $761,070.00 and $15,204.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00251035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01372323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

