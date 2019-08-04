MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.02. 5,407,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66. MasTec has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 56.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in MasTec by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 217,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

