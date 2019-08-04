Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Ifs Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Marine Products and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 24,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,298. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.