Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Marcus & Millichap posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. 167,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,001. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

