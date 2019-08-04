Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,890. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

