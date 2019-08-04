Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Manhattan Associates to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.67.

MANH traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.49. 505,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,116. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.41. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.18.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 373,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,354 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

