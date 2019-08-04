MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.04-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.33 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.40. 2,495,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.95.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

