Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Boosted by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.37.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

