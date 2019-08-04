Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Boston Partners increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 655,882 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 483,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 138.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,303,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,874. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

