Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Trading Up 6.8%

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74, approximately 103,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 68,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $501.70 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney Mortimer Horn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

