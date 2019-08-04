Loki Achieves Market Cap of $7.50 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $52,832.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 41,829,860 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

