Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,395 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,109 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 56,395 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,207,000 after buying an additional 127,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $457,298,000 after buying an additional 482,575 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,999 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 138,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

