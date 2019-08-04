Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.20.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

