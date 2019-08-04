Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $109.23 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.89.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.