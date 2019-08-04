Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $229.73. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.