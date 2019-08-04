Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $250.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.52. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

