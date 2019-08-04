Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

