Loews (NYSE:L) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Loews (NYSE:L) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NYSE:L traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 847,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,415. Loews has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Loews news, insider David B. Edelson sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $150,719.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,934.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $36,507.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $33,254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,102,000 after purchasing an additional 310,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 178.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,438 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

