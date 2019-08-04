LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.0004

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $12,667.00 and $31.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

