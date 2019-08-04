Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Liquidity Services updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.11–0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 73,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,781. The stock has a market cap of $239.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 113.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

