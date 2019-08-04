Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $104.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the highest is $106.61 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $450.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.20 million to $456.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.73 million, with estimates ranging from $470.10 million to $501.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of LNN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 629.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lindsay by 880.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

